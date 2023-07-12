Credit Suisse AT1 Fallout Ensnares Three More Japan Brokerages

In the foreign securities information brochures, bond summaries, and pre-contract documents prepared in Japanese for buyers by SBI, Rakuten or Monex — obtained and reviewed by Bloomberg News — there is no mention that one of the debt’s features is it would be fully written down if “viability” events happen. Those events include extraordinary support from the public sector, based on the bond’s English prospectus. Swiss officials used that provision in proceeding with the wipe out on the Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders, as they engineered a rescue by UBS Group AG.