Credit Suisse AT1 Bondholders Who Lost $1.7 Billion In UBS Deal File Lawsuits

Created after the 2008 financial crisis, AT1s are the lowest rung of bank debt, producing juicy returns in good times but taking the first hit when a bank runs into trouble. Even shareholders — often the first domino to fall in such situations — salvaged some value from the takeover engineered by Swiss authorities, while Credit Suisse’s AT1 holders walked away with nothing. Many bondholders were furious at the move. European regulators hurried to reassure investors that the Swiss arrangement was an exception.