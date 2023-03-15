Credit Suisse Asks Swiss Central Bank to Signal Its Support
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has asked the Swiss central bank for a public statement of support after its shares and bonds were pummeled on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has asked the Swiss central bank for a public statement of support after its shares and bonds were pummeled on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Swiss lender also asked its domestic regulator, known as Finma, to come out and help shore up confidence, said the person, who asked not to be named as the communication is private.
The Financial Times reported the news earlier. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Credit Suisse is fighting to reassure investors after a top shareholder ruled out adding to its stake earlier on Wednesday, adding to market chaos that started with the collapse of regional banks in the US last week.
Read more: Credit Suisse Ignites Global Market Rout as Banking Fears Return