Your Saturday Asia Briefing: UBS Hovers, Crypto In Court

And of course there’s still the ongoing fallout in the world of digital assets. On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court will get its first taste of crypto, with plenty more coming along. It is, says American University’s Gerard Comizio, “just the tip of the tip of the iceberg.”

The London Metal Exchange is also lurching through one crisis after another, the latest being the discovery that some bags of nickel held in one of its approved warehouses were actually full of stones.

Elsewhere, much of the planet is still rebounding from Covid. There’s a $100 billion race among universities from the US to Australia to recapture overseas students now that travel restrictions have ended. And colleges are doubling down on the strategy that cost them dearly during the pandemic.

On Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping makes his first state visit to Russia since it invaded Ukraine, in a show of support for President Vladimir Putin. Beijing describes it as “a journey of friendship.”

In Thailand, election fever is growing, with political parties competing for votes by offering billions of dollars’ worth of incentives. How would you like to have your wages doubled and be given monthly cash handouts, get some free land and a subsidy for your mortgage, receive better healthcare and lower electricity bills and be encouraged to grow cannabis?