Credit Outstanding To Real Estate Rises To Record Rs 28 lakh Crore In July: RBI

It is evident from the Reserve Bank's loan outstanding data as well as property consultants data on housing sales and new launches across major cities that activities in the real estate sector are moving at a fast pace.

The credit outstanding in housing (including priority sector housing) rose 37.4% annually in July, crossing Rs 24.28 lakh crore, according to the RBI's data on 'Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit: July 2023'.

The credit outstanding to commercial real estate increased by 38.1% to Rs 4.07 lakh crore.