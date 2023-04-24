Credit Growth Likely To Moderate To 10% In FY24: Report

The credit growth momentum is waning in the country, and the crucial non-food loan growth is expected to slip to 10% in FY24 from more than 15% in FY23, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

Ebbing inflationary pressures, especially on the wholesale side, which tends to lower working capital needs, and a likely moderation in GDP growth to 5.3% in FY24 were cited as the primary reasons for the lower bank credit growth expectation by Nomura.

"… we expect credit growth to moderate to 10% in FY24 from 15% in FY23", analysts at the brokerage said in a report, adding that the base effect will also be partly responsible for driving the number down.

They also said the rate hikes of more than 2.50% by the RBI in the current tightening cycle will impact credit growth through a lagged impact on borrowings, and already there are some signs of a dent on the home loan front.

The credit growth momentum is already moderating, the brokerage said, pointing out that the number has come down to 15.4% in March as compared to 16% in February and 16.7% in January.

"Further moderation is likely. Underlying credit momentum, as measured by the 3-month saar (seasonally adjusted annualised rate), has declined even more sharply to 9.3% in March from over 20% at the end of 2022,", it said.

It can be noted that all lenders have been having a great run with high credit growth and the lowest stress on the books in over a decade at present.