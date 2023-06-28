Credit Card Spends Overseas Won't Attract Tax Collected At Source

Credit card spends done overseas will not attract tax collected at source as these transactions have been kept outside the liberalised remittance scheme.

"To give adequate time to banks and card networks to put in place requisite IT based solutions, the government has decided to postpone the implementation of its 16th May 2023 e-gazette notification," the government said in a statement on Wednesday. "This would mean that transactions through international credit cards while being overseas would not be counted as LRS and hence would not be subject to TCS. The press release dated 19th May 2023 stands superseded."

This is a reversal from the government's previous stance where it sought to bring all international credit card transactions under the ambit of the liberalised remittance scheme.

The Ministry of Finance also clarified the matter through a series of tweets.