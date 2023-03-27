Credit Card Spends And Issuances Dipped In February

While overall spending via credit cards in India has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore per month mark for 12 months in a row now, February saw some moderation in both spends and issuances of credit cards.

Overall credit card spending stood at Rs 1.19 lakh crore in February—accounting for both online and physical transactions—compared with Rs 1.28 lakh crore in January 2023, according to data from Reserve Bank of India.

"February had three lesser days than January, that’s all. If you take pro-rata per day spends, it’s fine," Sanjeev Moghe, president and head of card and payments at Axis Bank, told BQ Prime.

The total numbers of credit cards outstanding grew to 8.33 crore in February, denoting a growth of 16.3% year-on-year. But on a monthly basis, the number of cards only grew by 1.2% from 8.24 crore in January 2023.

"Unless we see the reduction continuing over the next two to three months, we need not make too much out of it," Krishnan Sitaraman, deputy chief ratings officer at CRISIL, said.