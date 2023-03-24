Credit Card Payments On Foreign Tours To Be Brought Under Liberalised Remittance Scheme

Credit card payments for foreign travel will be brought under the purview of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India, to ensure that such expenses do not escape 'Tax Collection at Source.'

While moving the Finance Bill 2023 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India has been asked to look into ways to bring credit card payments on foreign tours under the LRS.

"It has been represented that payments for foreign tours through a credit card are not being captured under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and such payments escape tax collection at source," she said.

The RBI is being requested to look into this with a view to bringing credit card payments for foreign tours within the ambit of LRS and tax collection at source thereon, she added.