Credit Card EMIs Bring Convenience At A High Cost

Make a large expense using a credit card, and it starts a process of sending messages and calls asking the user to convert the expense into an equated monthly instalment, or EMI, payment.

This appears to be a great facility because it takes away the pressure of paying the entire amount all at once. In addition, it can also prevent a default if the amount cannot be paid, but this comes at a high cost.

The manner in which the EMI facility is used is also vital to ensure that some amount of discipline is followed.