Credit Card Default Rises To Rs 4,072 Crore In FY23

"As per the inputs received from RBI, in respect of defaults in credit cards, the gross non-performing assets in credit cards was Rs 3,122 crore in March-2022 and Rs 4,072 crore in March-2023, while credit card outstanding in March-2022 and March-2023 was Rs 1.64 lakh crore and Rs 2.10 lakh crore, respectively," Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.