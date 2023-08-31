Credit Card Debt At $1 Trillion Is A Sign Of Consumer Strength

Numerous research has been published attempting to quantify how much of the trillion of dollars in fiscal stimulus during the pandemic is still in the pockets of consumers. Most these efforts start with old assumptions about what level of savings households ought to have. The core problem with such a starting point is that the long-term trend in saving steadily fell from 2009 through 2019, then soared to a record 14.7% in 2020 as the economy was locked down and consumers had few ways to spend their money. All this makes it difficult to estimate the underlying trend. Even a paper from the IMF suggests that all the shifts are illusory, and that the saving rate is still on a downward trend.