CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal Launched: How To Claim, Who Will Get Refund, Other Details

The Union Government launched CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal to help crores of depositors of Sahara Group claim their money back

18 Jul 2023, 3:26 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Home Minister Amit Shah.&nbsp;(Photo: @BJP4India/Twitter)</p></div>
Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: @BJP4India/Twitter)

The Union Government on Tuesday launched CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal to help crores of depositors of Sahara Group claim their money back in 45 days.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said this is the first time when depositors are getting refunds in a case where multiple government agencies are involved and each one has done a seizure.

CRCS-Sahara Refund Money: Portal

The link to the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal is https://cooperation.gov.in/. It is developed by a subsidiary of IFCI, for submission of legitimate claims by the depositors of these cooperative societies.

CRCS-Sahara Refund Money Rollout Process

Amit Shah said first, the depositors would get up to Rs 10,000 refund and subsequently the amount would be increased for those who have invested higher amounts. In the first phase, the needs of 1.7 crore depositors will be met considering there is a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore.

Shah added that once the Rs 5,000 crore is utilised, they will approach the Supreme Court and request them to release more money so that the total refund of other depositors with higher amounts is processed.

Shah claimed that depositors in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group will get refund of their money in 45 days.

CRCS-Sahara Refund Money: How To Claim?

To file for claims, there are two important requirements: Aadhaar registration with mobile and Aadhaar-linking with the bank account where refund is to be deposited.

CRCS-Sahara Refund Money: Objective

The main objective of CRCS-Sahara Refund portal is to protect interest of the members of the cooperatives. Approximately 2.5 crore people have deposits of up to Rs 30,000 in the four cooperative societies namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. The portal aims for relief for the depositers whose money is stuck.

