CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal Launched: How To Claim, Who Will Get Refund, Other Details

Amit Shah said first, the depositors would get up to Rs 10,000 refund and subsequently the amount would be increased for those who have invested higher amounts. In the first phase, the needs of 1.7 crore depositors will be met considering there is a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore.

Shah added that once the Rs 5,000 crore is utilised, they will approach the Supreme Court and request them to release more money so that the total refund of other depositors with higher amounts is processed.

Shah claimed that depositors in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group will get refund of their money in 45 days.