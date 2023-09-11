CPI Preview: Inflation To Remain Elevated Despite A Modest Drop In August

India's retail inflation is expected to remain elevated amid a modest drop in August as food inflation, though easing, remains high.

The country's consumer price index-based inflation rose to 7.44% in July, the highest reading since April 2022, and exceeded the central bank's target range of 4%, plus or minus 2%. In August, CPI inflation may see a modest decline, with further easing by September.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated the country's CPI inflation at 7.1% for August.

The average retail price of vegetables has remained elevated, though prices reversed sharply towards month-end, said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, who forecasts CPI inflation at 7.3% year-on-year in August.

Food and beverage inflation is likely to come in at 10.2% in August compared to 10.6% in July, according to Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Most vegetable prices are off highs and have been on a moderating trend in late August and early September, she said.

If the monthly average price levels of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, are considered, then food prices on average are unlikely to show a meaningful drop in August based on the data received from the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

Whereas core inflation remains on a moderating trend and is likely to come in at 4.7% in August from 4.9% in July, according to John's forecasts. As long as core inflation remains benign, the current spike in headline inflation is unlikely to result in any rate action by the RBI, she said.