CPI Preview: Inflation To Remain Elevated Despite A Modest Drop In August
The country's CPI inflation is expected at 7.1% in August, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. It was at 7.44% in July.
India's retail inflation is expected to remain elevated amid a modest drop in August as food inflation, though easing, remains high.
The country's consumer price index-based inflation rose to 7.44% in July, the highest reading since April 2022, and exceeded the central bank's target range of 4%, plus or minus 2%. In August, CPI inflation may see a modest decline, with further easing by September.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated the country's CPI inflation at 7.1% for August.
The average retail price of vegetables has remained elevated, though prices reversed sharply towards month-end, said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, who forecasts CPI inflation at 7.3% year-on-year in August.
Food and beverage inflation is likely to come in at 10.2% in August compared to 10.6% in July, according to Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Most vegetable prices are off highs and have been on a moderating trend in late August and early September, she said.
If the monthly average price levels of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, are considered, then food prices on average are unlikely to show a meaningful drop in August based on the data received from the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.
Whereas core inflation remains on a moderating trend and is likely to come in at 4.7% in August from 4.9% in July, according to John's forecasts. As long as core inflation remains benign, the current spike in headline inflation is unlikely to result in any rate action by the RBI, she said.
Food Prices: Off Highs
Elevated headline continues to be driven by high food prices (weight of 45.9% in CPI basket), said Bajoria, who estimates food inflation to have risen by 10% year-on-year in August or 0.2% month-on-month.
Vegetable inflation is expected to continue to be the largest contributor for a second month in a row, as prices of tomatoes continued to remain elevated while prices of onions also rose sequentially.
Tomato prices, which had surged by more than 210% month-on-month in July, remained elevated in level terms in August on average, though they are estimated to have fallen by around 7% month-on-month as government measures to distribute tomatoes at discounted prices and fresh arrivals towards the end of the month eased supply issues, said Bajoria, who expects a complete reversal in prices by the end of September.
The rise in onion prices also likely contributed to elevated food inflation in August. Daily retail price data shows onion prices rose 12% month-on-month, according to data from the department of consumer affairs, owing to tight supplies due to a weak rabi harvest and some crop damage from excess rains during July.
Depending on how the CSO calculates the vegetable index, there can be significant upside or downside surprises as far as food inflation is concerned, and consequently, the headline CPI inflation outturn of August is considered.
Pulses, rice, and wheat also showed a sequential rise in August from the previous month. Supply-side measures undertaken by the government are likely to keep cereal prices range-bound, John said. However, the key risk is for pulse prices, with sowing down by about 9% year-on-year and erratic monsoons.
September To See A Sharper Fall
The bigger disinflation in vegetable prices will probably be seen in September, as the average price of vegetables for the month shows a significant month-on-month decline compared to August, Das said.
Over June and July, food prices have increased by nearly 8% month-on-month, while in normal circumstances they should have increased by about 2% sequentially. Therefore, there has been a 6% month-on-month excess spike in food prices, led by vegetables like tomatoes. "Even if we assume only a 3% month-on-month correction out of this 6% excess spike and further assume that the downward adjustment will happen entirely in September, then CPI inflation should fall back to 5% year-on-year by September," Das said.
If this trajectory turns out to be correct, then CPI inflation will likely average about 6.5% in the July–September period, 30 basis points higher than the RBI's latest forecast of 6.2%, Das said.