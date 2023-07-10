CPI Inflation Preview: Food Inflation Woes Return In June

Retail inflation is expected to see an uptick in June amidst a rise in prices of food items.

Consumer inflation cooled to 4.5% in May, falling to the lowest in 25 months and remaining within the central bank's target range of 4% plus or minus 2% for the third straight month. This month, it is expected to see a modest rise after four months of a fall.

CPI inflation is forecasted to rise 4.49% year-on-year and by 0.75% month-on-month in June. The year-on-year data is likely to remain below the 5% mark mainly due to the favourable base effect, after averaging above 6% continuously in the previous five quarters, Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG said in a recent report.

Das estimates India's CPI inflation to average 4.5% in April-June 2023, a tad lower than RBI’s forecast of 4.6%.