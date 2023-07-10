CPI Inflation Preview: Food Inflation Woes Return In June
Rising vegetables prices is likely to push India’s CPI inflation to 4.5% in June and closer to 5.5% in July-August, Nomura said.
Retail inflation is expected to see an uptick in June amidst a rise in prices of food items.
Consumer inflation cooled to 4.5% in May, falling to the lowest in 25 months and remaining within the central bank's target range of 4% plus or minus 2% for the third straight month. This month, it is expected to see a modest rise after four months of a fall.
CPI inflation is forecasted to rise 4.49% year-on-year and by 0.75% month-on-month in June. The year-on-year data is likely to remain below the 5% mark mainly due to the favourable base effect, after averaging above 6% continuously in the previous five quarters, Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG said in a recent report.
Das estimates India's CPI inflation to average 4.5% in April-June 2023, a tad lower than RBI’s forecast of 4.6%.
Food Items Lead The Rise
Of the 22 items monitored on a daily basis by the Department of Consumer Affairs, prices of cereals, key vegetables, and dals registered a rise on both sequential and annual bases.
On a sequential basis, prices of tomatoes more than doubled in June, rising to Rs 58 per kg on an average from Rs 26 per kilogram in May. Tomatoes were retailing at an all-India daily average of Rs 83.3 per kilogram by July 7.
Inflation concerns in India reignited with some upswing in vegetable prices, especially tomato-with a 0.57% weightage in CPI, and onion-with a 0.64% weightage. Though there is some seasonality involved, production has also been impacted due to erratic rains, stated a research note by Bank of Baroda. Apart from this, lower acreages of pulses and rice have added to woes, the note added. Economists at the Bank of Baroda expect CPI to settle at about 4.6% in June.
Is A Further Uptick Likely In July?
Though the likely CPI average of 4.5% in April-June is better than what was expected earlier, a delay in monsoon could result in a potentially sharp spike in July food price inflation, by about 2.6% month-on-month, which could readily push the CPI inflation trajectory above the 5.5% mark in the July-September period, Das said.
While vegetable prices rise seasonally in summer, the current increase -- driven by pests, hot weather and lower output -- is abnormal, according to Nomura. Past cycles suggest these higher prices are likely to persist into July-August, but a sharp reversal could also occur from September, since vegetables have a shorter planting period, and higher prices incentivise higher output and seasonality, it said.
Vegetables have a 6% weighting in India’s CPI basket and this unusual increase is likely to push headline inflation to 4.5% in June, and potentially closer to 5.5% in July-August, if current trends persist, Nomura said.