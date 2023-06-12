CPI Inflation Preview: A Brief Respite

Retail inflation is expected to slip lower in May before it sees an uptick over the coming months.

CPI inflation in May is expected to fall to 4.37%, according to a Bloomberg poll of 28 economists. This will be the lowest since September 2021. That will, however, come on a high base.

Consumer inflation cooled to 4.7% in April, falling to the lowest since October 2021. It fell within the central bank's target range for the second straight month, raising the bar for further rate hikes.

Of the 22 items monitored on a daily basis by the Department of Consumer Affairs, less than half continued to see a rise in prices on an annual basis, with fewer still seeing a sequential rise.