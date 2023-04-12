CPI Inflation Falls To 15-Month Low Of 5.6% In March
Retail inflation cooled in March, falling within the RBI's target range for the first time since December.
India's retail inflation cooled to the lowest since December 2021 in March. It fell within the central bank's target range for the first time in three months.
The Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6% in March compared with 6.44% in February and 6.52% in January, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday. A panel of 25 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.7% for March.
Food and beverages inflation stood at 5.11% in March, down from 6.26% in February. Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, fell to 5.95% from 6.23% last month, according to Bloomberg.
Retail inflation has now fallen below the the RBI's tolerance band of 4(+/-2)% after exceeding it in January and February this year. The central bank forecasts inflation to moderate to 5.2% for 2023-24.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 15.27% in March compared with 16.73% in February.
Inflation in meat and fish declined 1.42% against 3.39% last month.
Inflation in eggs was at 4.41% versus 4.32% last month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 9.31% compared with 9.65% in the previous month.
Prices of oils and fats declined 7.86%, against a decline of 0.49% in February.
Vegetable prices declined 8.51% against a decline of 11.61%.
Pulses inflation was at 4.33% compared with 4.09% in the preceding month.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 8.18% versus 8.79% a month ago.
Housing inflation rose 4.96% as against 4.83% in the previous month.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 8.91% in March against 9.9% in February.