CPI Inflation Falls To 15-Month Low Of 5.6% In March

India's retail inflation cooled to the lowest since December 2021 in March. It fell within the central bank's target range for the first time in three months.

The Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6% in March compared with 6.44% in February and 6.52% in January, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday. A panel of 25 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.7% for March.

Food and beverages inflation stood at 5.11% in March, down from 6.26% in February. Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, fell to 5.95% from 6.23% last month, according to Bloomberg.

Retail inflation has now fallen below the the RBI's tolerance band of 4(+/-2)% after exceeding it in January and February this year. The central bank forecasts inflation to moderate to 5.2% for 2023-24.