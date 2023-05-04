Covid-19 Update: Active Cases In Country Dip To 36,244

India has logged 3,962 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 36,244 from 40,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,60,678). The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.