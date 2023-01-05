Court Rejects Dhoot's Plea Against Arrest; Kochhars' Demand For Home Food, Bed

The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar as well as Venugopal Dhoot along with Nupower Renewables managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd. and Videocon Industries Ltd. as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.