Country Garden Posts Record Loss, Warns Of Possible Default

Country Garden said it continues to negotiate with bond investors and banks to extend debt maturities to keep it afloat. The firm has missed interest payments on some dollar bonds and faces a series of key dates in coming weeks. Holders of a yuan bond are scheduled to vote this week on its plan to extend payment on a note effectively due Sept. 4. The developer also faces the end of grace periods to pay a combined $22.5 million of dollar-note coupons in early September.