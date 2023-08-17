BQPrimeBusiness NewsCountry Garden Loses Its Last Buy Rating From Global Brokerages
ADVERTISEMENT

Country Garden Loses Its Last Buy Rating From Global Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Calvin Leung became the latest analyst to cut Country Garden to a ‘hold’ recommendation.

17 Aug 2023, 9:36 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage at a residential project developed by Country Garden Holdings Co. in Baoding, Hebei province, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Signage at a residential project developed by Country Garden Holdings Co. in Baoding, Hebei province, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. has lost its last stock buy rating from major international brokerages, as the embattled Chinese property giant edges ever closer to a maiden public bond default.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Calvin Leung became the latest analyst to cut Country Garden to a ‘hold’ recommendation, citing a weaker sales outlook in low-tier cities and the lingering risk of a share placement to raise fresh funds. 

The downgrade follows a flurry of similar moves by investment banks from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Morgan Stanley in recent days, as China’s former top developer by sales saw its stock and bonds tumble as a liquidity crisis worsened. The move also coincides with a warning by Country Garden that it faces “major uncertainties” over bond payments, the strongest sign yet that a default may be imminent.

Country Garden Loses Its Last Buy Rating From Global Brokerages

A 75% slump from a January high has made Country Garden a Hong Kong penny stock, shrinking its market value to just $2.8 billion from an all-time high of around $50 billion in 2018. The stock fell as much as 4.8% Thursday morning, after a two-day rebound.  

The downbeat view among foreign brokerages stands in contrast to that of their local counterparts, who have mostly held on to a buy rating on Country Garden, a discrepancy often observed for other Chinese stocks as well. Analysts’ average 12-month target price for the stock stands at HK$1.1, representing a 33% upside from Wednesday’s close, according Bloomberg-compiled data. 

--With assistance from Kevin Kingsbury.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT