Country Garden Enters Final Hours To Avoid First Bond Default

The looming obligation marks the first major test for China’s former top developer after it warned last week that it won’t be able to meet all of its future offshore payment obligations. That was the strongest indication yet that it’s set for a debt failure and restructuring. Its payment struggles in recent months, along with peer China Evergrande Group’s deepening woes, are adding to signs that authorities’ rescue efforts are far from enough to stop the nation’s property crisis from intensifying.