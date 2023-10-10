Country Garden Signals Default, Hires Advisers as Sales Plunge

Once China’s largest developer, Country Garden has been engulfed in a broader property debt crisis and has warned in recent months that it may default. Fresh concerns about broader financial market contagion from China’s property sector flared in August when the firm missed paying interest on dollar bonds by an initial deadline. While it went on to meet those obligations within a grace period, it has since missed more initial deadlines and it had not commented publicly on its prospects for honoring those debts before Tuesday.