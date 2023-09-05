BQPrimeBusiness NewsCountry Garden Enters Final Hours Of Dollar Bond Grace Period
ADVERTISEMENT

Country Garden Enters Final Hours Of Dollar Bond Grace Period

Helmed by one of China’s richest women, Yang Huiyan, Country Garden goes into this key moment with some wind in its sails.

05 Sep 2023, 7:38 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The Country Garden Holdings Co. headquarters in Foshan, China, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Country Garden, the distressed Chinese developer that earlier this month missed interest payments on some dollar bonds, is leaving investors in the dark about the exact date the grace period ends. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
The Country Garden Holdings Co. headquarters in Foshan, China, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Country Garden, the distressed Chinese developer that earlier this month missed interest payments on some dollar bonds, is leaving investors in the dark about the exact date the grace period ends. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co., one of the world’s most-indebted builders, is entering the final hours of a grace period to pay interest on dollar bonds.

The builder that has about $187 billion of total liabilities — and whose worsening cash crunch shook Chinese financial markets — must pay a combined $22.5 million in dollar note coupons within a grace period that ends Sept. 5-6. Failure to do so would allow creditors to call a default, which could risk worse fallout than from China Evergrande Group’s in 2021, given Country Garden has four times more property projects.

WATCH: The clock is ticking on Country Garden Holdings Co. to avoid what would be its first default. Charlie Zhu reports.Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: The clock is ticking on Country Garden Holdings Co. to avoid what would be its first default. Charlie Zhu reports.Source: Bloomberg

Helmed by one of China’s richest women, Yang Huiyan, Country Garden goes into this key moment with some wind in its sails. The company’s shares, which have traded as a penny stock in recent weeks, surged 14.6% Monday in their best day in six weeks amid a broader rally in Chinese developers sparked by the latest government support for the sector. 

The builder also won crucial breathing room in recent days on a maturing yuan note and wired a coupon coming due on a ringgit-denominated bond.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT