Country Garden Enters Final Hours Of Dollar Bond Grace Period

The builder that has about $187 billion of total liabilities — and whose worsening cash crunch shook Chinese financial markets — must pay a combined $22.5 million in dollar note coupons within a grace period that ends Sept. 5-6. Failure to do so would allow creditors to call a default, which could risk worse fallout than from China Evergrande Group’s in 2021, given Country Garden has four times more property projects.