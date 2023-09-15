Country Garden Is Raising Risks By Repeatedly Delaying Bond Vote

As the crisis in China’s real estate sector heads into its fourth year, money managers say that weak disclosure and governance practices are putting them off mainland borrowers longer-term. While Country Garden isn’t obliged to issue public statements on the vote outcomes and hasn’t done so, news on them has moved markets. That underscores the immense appetite for information on how one of the world’s most heavily indebted property firms will manage its 1.36 trillion yuan of total liabilities.