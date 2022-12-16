Countries Eager To Sign FTAs With India: Piyush Goyal

On whether the Government is considering including cotton in the Essential Commodities Act, considering the dominant position of cotton and the shortage of raw cotton in the textile industry, the minister said in his written reply, "There is no such proposal at present. There is adequate availability of cotton in the country as the estimated cotton production is 341.91 lakh bales and consumption is 311 lakh bales."

On government considering to remove basic custom duty and Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess being levied on import of cotton, he said there was no such proposal.