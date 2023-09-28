BQPrimeBusiness News‘Counter-Strike 2’ Shooting Game Is Released by Valve
Valve Corp. released the latest edition of its popular Counter-Strike series on Wednesday, creating another version of a shooting game that’s attracted players around the world.

Gamers compete in a Valve Corp. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports tournament at the Gaming Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Esports revenue, consisting of merchandise, event tickets, sponsorships, advertising, investment from publishers and media rights -- all beyond game sales -- is expected to rise at a 20% average annual rate in 2018-22 to $1.8 billion in 2022, according to Newzoo. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg
is a free upgrade to its predecessor, . The company earns money through the sale of in-game accessories.

The new game quickly amassed 501,000 concurrent players, according to analytics site Steamcharts. 

Over a decade has passed since debuted. Since then, the game grew explosively, boasting nearly a million live players at any moment on average. In May, the game reached a high point, with 1.8 million players logged on. s popular esports tournaments, viewed by millions, pay out over $1 million in prize pools.

Valve, a closely held company based in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, also operates the video-game marketplace Steam. The company has teased the new title since March, but never specified a release date. 

“is the largest technical leap forward in ’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come,” the company wrote in a March announcement. 

