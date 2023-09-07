Cosmo First Shares Gain After Buying Stake In O2 Renewable Energy

Shares of Cosmo First Ltd. advanced on Thursday after it bought a minority stake in the special purpose vehicle, O2 Renewable Energy XV Pvt.

The company has entered into a security subscription and shareholders’ agreement with O2 Renewable Energy and its holding company to buy a 26% stake in the SPV for Rs 17.85 crore, according to an exchange filing. It will source solar power for its plants situated in Aurangabad on a group captive consumer basis, it said.