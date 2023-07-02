Corporate Misgovernance In Indian Startups: Who's To Blame?

According to Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, corporate governance issues coming to light will only increase going ahead, and while founders will be blamed, the venture capital ecosystem is equally to blame.

The root cause of these issues is the overestimation of the size of Indian markets by founders and VCs, the billionaire founder said. Most venture capital funds have miscalculated this target market and "maybe oversold the India opportunity" to their investors, said Kamath.

"In a small market like ours, with limited merger and acquisition opportunities, large exits within seven years (the lifecycle of a fund within which founders are expected to give exits) are hard," he wrote in a post on social media platforms LinkedIn and Twitter.

Hence, the story that the venture capital ecosystem is selling to their investors has to sync with the one that the founders sell so that they can raise funds. "I have seen so many startups funded with decks that were almost delusional. In an ideal world, VCs should help correct this, not fuel the delusion," he said.

Yagnesh Sanghrajka, founder and chief financial officer at 100X.VC, an early-stage VC fund, agrees with Kamath. "The ease of funding resulting in frothy valuations forces startups to adopt unprofessional practices when the pressure to perform mounts and the next fundraise needs to be at a significant upside to the previous round," he said.

"This mostly happens due to investor pressure on the founders because the fund outcomes/internal rate of return depends on these fundraise by the founders," Sanghrajka said.

Ashish Sharma, managing partner at InnoVen Capital—another early-stage VC fund—said a few founders got carried away and were obsessed with growing at all costs.