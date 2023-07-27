Corporate Funding In Energy Storage Halves To $7 Billion In January-June 2023: Mercom Capital

The venture capital funding in energy storage in 1H 2023 was up 27% with $3.8 billion in 43 deals compared to $3 billion in 48 deals in 1H 2022. The VC funding for energy storage companies was also up in Q2 2023 with $2.7 billion in 24 deals, a 148% increase QoQ compared to $1.1 billion in 19 deals in Q1 2023.