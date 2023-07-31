Corporate Debt Market Development Fund Explained For Investors

The main thing to note is that CDMDF is not going to be the backstop for all kinds of paper held by debt market participants—it is clearly meant only for investment-grade paper.

This means that only those instruments that are investment grade will be eligible for the purchase, and the details have been listed out in the guidelines given by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Again, the goal of the fund is to help the market in a crisis, and this will be done by purchasing the specified quality paper so that those investors who hold these investments do not suffer because of factors beyond their control.

This will provide the necessary liquidity when it is most needed. The fact that it will buy investment-grade paper also gives investors the necessary confidence to put their money into such papers because they know that there is support available if required.