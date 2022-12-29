Corporate Affairs Ministry Extends Virtual AGM Facility Till September 2023

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allowed companies to hold their Annual General Meetings through virtual mode till September 2023.

This is applicable for companies whose AGMS are due in 2023, it said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Virtual mode includes video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

"...after due examination it has been decided to allow of companies whose AGMs are due in the year 2023 to conduct their AGMs on or before Sept. 30, 2023," the circular said.

Earlier this year, the ministry had extended the facility of AGMs through video conferencing till Dec. 31, 2022 for companies whose AGMs were due through the year. The move comes as a respite for India Inc. in adhering to the company law compliance needs. The facility was first introduced during the pandemic but has been continued since then.

The Company Law Committee report dated March 2022 had also recommended the use of technology to hold general meetings, whereby companies can hold AGMs and EGMs physically, virtually, and in hybrid mode.