Coromandel International Q1 Net Profit At Rs 494.03 Crore

On the financial performance, Executive Vice-Chairman Arun Alagappan said: "Coromandel posted a steady performance in Q1, registering strong volume growth and sustaining its profitability. This was despite the challenging business environment as delayed monsoon onset impacted crop sowings and agri-input applications."

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 5,737.89 crore as against Rs 5,782.67 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.