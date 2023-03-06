Cooling Appliance Makers Bet On Summer Heat To Revive Fortunes

Manufacturers of appliances, particularly cooling products, are betting on a surge in summer demand to revive their fortunes, as consumers face unusually early heatwaves even as concerns of scorching weather in the coming months looms.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperatures in February shattered records across India. The weather office has further predicted extreme heatwaves between March and May, with central and northern states likely to be hardest hit.

A heatwave for the second straight year may add an extra burden to the ongoing challenges many people already face from inflation to high energy costs. But for appliance manufacturers, this is good news as they prepare for increased demand for coolers, fans, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Executives of several companies told BQ Prime that they are launching new products, building inventory and rushing to stock retail shelves well ahead of time.

“With the summer setting in early, we could see a surge in demand for all cooling products,” said Eric Braganza, president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the apex industry body representing the sector in India. He expects air-conditioner sales to grow by 20% and refrigerator sales by 10% this year compared to the previous year.

In FY24, the white goods industry is expected to clock a growth of 15-20%, said Braganza.

According to Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., consumers have begun purchasing air-conditioners earlier than usual this year in response to changing weather patterns.

"We are targeting growth to the tune of 25% in the first of this year, betting big on volume sales and market share in the room AC category," he said.

Among new product launches, Orient Electric Ltd. has unveiled Cloud 3 fans, which according to the company is blend of a fan, an air cooler and an air conditioner.

“Fans usually become less effective as temperatures go beyond 34°, and thus the idea of developing this product was born with cloudchill technology,” said Rakesh Khanna, managing director and chief executive officer at the company.

The Cloud 3 fan is priced at Rs 15,999, hefty tag for a fan, given the current inflationary environment. However, Khanna is not concerned. According to him, wealthy individuals are relatively more insulated from the impact of inflation and continue to purchase high-end goods.

Several companies like Godrej Appliances, Haier, Hitachi, Panasonic, Voltas, Lloyd are also ready with new launches anticipating higher sales this year.

The new line-up of air-conditioners is not just equipped with technology and higher cooling capacity but also five-star rating for efficient energy savings, according to Satish NS, president, Haier Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.

Also, several companies are rethinking strategies to revive rural demand, which has been reeling under pressure for the past few quarters.

Voltas Ltd., for example, is strengthening its distribution reach, beefing up marketing efforts and rolling out more inclusive after-sales-service support to drive consumption, according to managing director & chief executive officer Pradeep Bakshi.

"We are already witnessing demand picking up for air-coolers and we expect a sizable business coming in from the tier-II and tier-III markets," Bakshi said.