Cooking Gas Prices Hiked Across India

Prices of cooking gas cylinders have been hiked across India with effect from March 1, according to a notification on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s website.

Indian Oil markets LPG cylinders under its brand Indane.

The price of a 19-kg liquified petroleum gas cylinder, which is used in commercial and industrial establishments, has been hiked to Rs 2,119.5 from Rs 1,769 in Delhi. The same will cost Rs 2,071.5 in Mumbai.

Auto LPG prices have also been revised by Rs 6 per litre effective March 1.

Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.