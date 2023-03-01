Cooking Gas Prices Hiked Across India
Prices of cooking gas cylinders have been hiked across India with effect from March 1, according to a notification on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s website.
Indian Oil markets LPG cylinders under its brand Indane.
The price of a 19-kg liquified petroleum gas cylinder, which is used in commercial and industrial establishments, has been hiked to Rs 2,119.5 from Rs 1,769 in Delhi. The same will cost Rs 2,071.5 in Mumbai.
Auto LPG prices have also been revised by Rs 6 per litre effective March 1.
Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.
The price for the 14.2-kg cylinder, which is used in homes for cooking, has been hiked to Rs 1,103 from Rs 1,053 in Delhi. In Mumbai, it will cost Rs 1,102.5.
However, the prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes.
Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.
Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate.