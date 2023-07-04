Convenience An Important Factor While Selecting A Sweep Account

A sweep account provides the benefit of a savings account as well as a fixed deposit without additional effort.

The sweep facility involves the balance in the savings account beyond a certain limit being converted into a fixed deposit. This enables a higher rate of earning on the money transferred to the fixed deposit. The investor can use the full amount in the account for their various spends and if the amount used is more than the figure lying in the savings account, then the fixed deposit will be used for the payment.

The benefit of this is that everything is done automatically and seamlessly. At the same time, the investor does not have to pay a penalty for the breakup of the fixed deposit before maturity as they would have to do normally. This ensures that at the end of the day the investor has higher earnings from their money.