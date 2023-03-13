Contract Drugmakers Grapple With Reality Check After Covid Exuberance

Pharma contract manufacturing and research firms witnessed a disappointing third quarter, raising concerns among investors for a sector that was considered one of the best bets during the pandemic.

The revenue and margin for the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation segment saw a year-on-year slump. As a result, most stocks in the category are trading close to their 52-week lows and analysts do not see an immediate growth trigger for the sector.

According to Abdulkader Puranwala, pharma analyst with Elara Capital, it was the exceptional increase in demand during the pandemic that led to unrealistic expectations and stock price run-ups.

The market leader in the CDMO segment, Divis Laboratories Ltd., has been downgraded by several brokerages following its Q3 results. Kotak Securities has revised its ratings from ‘reduce’ to ‘sell’, HSBC has lowered its rating from ‘hold’ to ‘reduce’, and Phillip Securities has changed its rating from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’.