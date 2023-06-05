Content Posted Against Serum Institute Prima Facie Defamatory: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday said content posted by two individuals and their organisations against vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India was 'prima facie defamatory' and directed them to delete it.

A single bench of Justice RI Chagla also temporarily restrained them from posting any content against the company.

The SII filed a defamation suit in December 2022, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the two individuals and their organisations for allegedly posting erroneous content against the company and its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

The high court on Monday, in its interim order, said it was of the prima facie view that the SII has satisfied itself that the contents and accusations made by the two persons were defamatory.

"I am of the prima facie view that the contents are per se defamatory. The vaccine is not banned. No case is made out by the defendants," the judge said in the interim order.

The court will, at a later date, take up the company's suit for a final hearing.

The high court directed the defendants to delete all their posts and content against the company and temporarily restrained them from posting any such content further until the suit is heard and decided.

The SII in its suit claimed the defendants—Yohan Tengra, his organisation Anarchy for Freedom India, and Ambar Koiri and his organisation Awaken India Movement—had been posting and circulating defamatory content against the company and its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

The suit said the defendants had also been posting incorrect information that implied the Covishield vaccine was the cause of multiple deaths due to side effects.

The posts released were not only targeting the SII but also its Chief Executive Officer, Adar Poonawalla, it said.

The plea sought to restrain the defendants from publishing or circulating any content against the SII or its employees.