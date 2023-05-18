Container Corp Q4 Results: Profit Rises But Export-Import Sales Remain Weak

Sales in the export-import segment fell nearly 3%, while domestic sales rose 23%.

The company paid Rs 392.4 crore as land licence fees to the Indian Railways in the year ended March.

The central government is keen to sell its 30.8% stake in the company.

In September last year, to aid the disinvestment of the company, the Union Cabinet approved the lowering of the Railway Land Licensing Fee to 1.5%, from 6% of the market value of the land. Lower land lease fees makes the company more lucrative for private players.