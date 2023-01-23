Container Corp Q3 Results: Profit Falls On Lower EXIM Sales

Year-on-year, the company’s revenue and net profit both grew 3%.

The sequential fall in profit was due to the nearly 4% fall in export-import revenues to Rs 1,270 crore, most likely due to slower international business amid a looming global recession.

The segment is considered a high-margin business compared with the domestic market, where the company's sales grew 10% over the quarter ended September.

The firm paid Rs 97.01 crore as land licence fee to the Indian Railways in the three months ending December. For the nine-month period from April to December, the land licence fees stood at Rs 288.5 crore.

The central government is keen to sell its 30.8% stake in the company.

In September, to aid the disinvestment of the company, the Union Cabinet approved the lowering of the Railway Land Licensing Fee to 1.5%, from 6% of the market value of the land. Lower land lease fees make the national container more lucrative for private players.

Shares of Container Corp. closed 0.5% lower before the results were announced, against a 0.5% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.