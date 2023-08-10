ADVERTISEMENT
Container Corp Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts
Sales in the export-import segment fell nearly 8% to Rs 1,164 crore.
Container Corp. of India's consolidated net profit fell in the first quarter as the weakness in the export-import segment continued.The company's consolidated net profit fell 18% to Rs 245 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 301 crore among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 18% to Rs 245 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 301 crore among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Container Corp Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 3.5% to Rs 1,923 crore.
Ebitda declined 17% to Rs 395.8 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 24% last year.
Sales in the export-import segment dropped nearly 8% to Rs 1,164 crore. Domestic sales also declined 3% to Rs 681 crore.
Shares of Container Corp. of India closed 1.8% lower before the results were announced, as against a 0.46% fall in the NSE Nifty 50.
