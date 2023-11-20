Container Corp, Indraprastha Gas Partner To Set Up LNG, LCNG Infrastructure At Terminals
The partnership aims to help the logistic sector replace diesel with natural gas and reduce carbon emission.
Container Corp. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indraprastha Gas Ltd. to explore the possibility of setting up LNG and LCNG infrastructure within the premises of its terminals.
The companies have agreed to explore the possibilities for the transportation of liquefied natural gas through railway rakes from LNG terminals close to seaports to any other location across the country, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Initially, both the LNG and liquified compressed natural gas facilities will be installed at Container Corp.'s terminals in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.
The partnership between the two companies aims to help the logistic sector replace diesel with natural gas and reduce carbon emissions. Container Corp. and IGL will also jointly examine the possibility of replacing the existing diesel-fired engines with LNG-fired engines as they emit significantly less greenhouse gas, it said.
"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental sustainability," KK Chatiwal, managing director of IGL, said. "By creating the required LNG infrastructure, we aim to set new benchmarks for eco-friendly transportation in the industry."
"The partnership with IGL for LNG truck refuelling is a testament to our commitment to a greener future," Sanjay Swarup, chairperson of Container Corp., said. The company is "dedicated to embracing innovative solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also align with our responsibility towards the environment".
Shares of Container Corp. closed 0.14% higher at Rs 751 apiece on the BSE, while those of IGL ended 0.72% lower at Rs 385 apiece as against a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex.