Container Corp, Indraprastha Gas Partner To Set Up LNG, LCNG Infrastructure At Terminals

Container Corp. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indraprastha Gas Ltd. to explore the possibility of setting up LNG and LCNG infrastructure within the premises of its terminals.

The companies have agreed to explore the possibilities for the transportation of liquefied natural gas through railway rakes from LNG terminals close to seaports to any other location across the country, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Initially, both the LNG and liquified compressed natural gas facilities will be installed at Container Corp.'s terminals in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.