Consumers Plan To Cut Discretionary Spends As Living Costs Rise: PwC Survey

About two-thirds of Indians are planning to cut back on discretionary spending in the next six months, weighed by the high cost of living, according to a survey.

While consumers are planning to reduce their spending across all surveyed retail categories over the next six months, the highest decline is projected in the luxury product category (38%), according to the 2023 PwC Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey. About 32% of the respondents plan to reduce spending on virtual online activities, followed by consumer electronics (32%), and fashion products (clothing and footwear) (31%).

However, there remains an appetite for future spends, with 38% of respondents indicating they will look to treat themselves or others. Travel (30%) and groceries (21%) had the least reported planned spend reduction, the survey showed.

The survey interviewed 9,180 consumers across 25 territories. In India, it interviewed 500 respondents across 12 metros, including tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

The economy has been resilient through much of 2022. But, economic growth is appearing to slow down in the second quarter of 2023, the survey said.

Amidst the current economic climate, where the economic growth rate has slowed to 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022 (as against 6.3% in the previous quarter), the impact on consumer confidence is markedly visible, with the consumer price index hovering at 6–7% for over a year. Nearly 74% of the respondents said they are either very concerned or extremely concerned about their personal financial situation.

Consumers plan to adopt an array of cost-saving behaviours over the next six months, to reduce the potential impact of inflation on their personal finances.

According to Ravi Kapoor, partner and leader, retail and consumer, PwC India, consumers will be demanding world-class buying experiences in both physical and digital channels, with work cut out for brands to reduce costs, enhance availability, and ‘going local’.

Nearly 47% of the surveyed consumers said they will shop with retailers that offer free or discounted product delivery, and 45% said they will buy products only when they are on promotion or when there is a special offer.

About 38% are using comparison sites to find cheaper alternatives; 36% are buying in bulk to save cost and 33% are buying retailers’ personal brands for better savings, according to the survey.

Half of the Indian consumers said rising prices remain the most frequently experienced issue when shopping in-store. In order to reduce their costs, more Indians want to increase their online shopping, with around 61% saying that they plan to shop online more often over the next six months.

Aside from this, 41% say they will buy more from stores that make it easy to pick up or have items delivered.

The use of hybrid e-commerce models such as ‘click and collect, wherein people purchase or select items online and pick them up in-store or at a centralised collection point, is also gaining popularity.

All the while, as online shopping continues to grow in volume, consumers are increasingly weary of data privacy. About 65% of respondents are extremely or very concerned when interacting with social media companies, third-party/portal travel websites (54%), healthcare companies (59%), and even consumer companies (58%), the survey showed.