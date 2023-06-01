Consumer Spending On Personal Care Isn't Surging Back Yet, Says RSH Global

Consumption in personal care is unlikely to normalise until the festive season since Indians are keeping a tight watch on their spending as inflation continues to pressurise income, according to RSH Global Pvt.'s Sunil Agarwal.

"Demand is still a combination of push and pull. It's not a pull-oriented demand totally," Agarwal, chairman of RSH Global, which is known for brands such as Joy, X-Men, and Karis, told BQ Prime. "The industry continues to push discounts and higher promotions to generate demand in the highly inflationary environment. And while there is value growth due to premiumisation, volumes remain under pressure," he said.

The Kolkata-based company derives about 65% of its total sales from tier 2 towns and beyond, while the remaining comes from metros. Consumer spending is recovering in an imbalanced way, with the mass category not seeing growth, Agarwal said. But a gradual pickup is expected in the second half of the year as inflation cools. During this time, RSH Global will also expand its footprint.

"We have a winter-heavy portfolio, and the demand-heavy months for us, which are October–December, saw a dip in consumption in the absence of a harsh winter ... Then the January-March quarter also didn't see any growth," said Agarwal. "However, we expect things to improve this fiscal, albeit gradually, as inflation cools and sentiment revives.".

The personal care products maker aims to grow by about 25% annually to touch a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in three years. In FY24, RSH Global expects to clock revenues of Rs 650 crore, up from Rs 500 crore in the last fiscal.