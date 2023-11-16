Consumer Loans Become Costlier For Lenders As RBI Raises Risk Weights

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said consumer credit extended by banks and non-bank finance companies will attract higher risk weights.

Consumer loans will attract a credit risk weight of 125%, compared to 100% earlier, the regulator said in a circular issued on its website. Consumer credit in this context will include personal loans, but excludes home loans, education loans, vehicle loans and gold loans.

In case of NBFCs, too, consumer loans will attract a risk weight of 125%. These loans will include retail loans, but exclude housing, educational, vehicle, and microfinance loans, along with lending against gold jewellery.

Credit card receivables for banks will attract a risk weight of 150%, while those by NBFCs will attract a risk weight of 125%, compared to 125% and 100% previously.

A higher risk weight implies higher capital charge against such loans, making them more expensive for lenders to extend.

On Oct. 6, while delivering the monetary policy statement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had flagged the high growth in certain components of consumer credit, advising banks and non-banking financial companies to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks.