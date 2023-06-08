Consumer Confidence Up, Household Inflation Expectations Ease: RBI Surveys

Consumer confidence continued to pick up while household inflation expectations eased, according to the latest round of surveys by the central bank.

Consumer confidence for the current period, as compared to a year ago, has been rising since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the RBI surveys.

The current situation index improved further by 1.5 points to 88.5 from the previous survey round on the back of improved assessment for all the survey parameters, barring essential spending. Respondents remained optimistic about the general economic situation for the year ahead. The future expectations index also improved marginally in the latest survey round.