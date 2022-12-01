Consultation To Shape Priorities As India's G20 Presidency Kicks Off: PM

Modi said, "One such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements - the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony among these elements - within us and between us - is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being."

He added, 'India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme — "One Earth, One Family, One Future".