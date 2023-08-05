Computer Age Management Services Q1 Results: Profit Grows 18% To Rs 76 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsComputer Age Management Services Q1 Results: Profit Grows 18% To Rs 76 Crore
05 Aug 2023, 4:46 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@lunarts?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Volodymyr Hryshchenko</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/L0oJ4Dlfyuo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd has posted an 18% increase in profit after tax to Rs 76.34 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 64.78 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Computer Age Management Services said in a statement.

Its revenue rose by 10.4% to Rs 261.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 236.65 crore in the April-June quarter of 2022.

"The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4% quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 43.8 lakh crore in AUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8% QoQ, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 30 lakh crore mark,'' Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of Computer Age Management Services Ltd, said.

Besides, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

