Computer Age Management Services Q1 Results: Profit Grows 18% To Rs 76 Crore
Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd has posted an 18% increase in profit after tax to Rs 76.34 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 64.78 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Computer Age Management Services said in a statement.
Its revenue rose by 10.4% to Rs 261.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 236.65 crore in the April-June quarter of 2022.
"The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4% quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 43.8 lakh crore in AUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8% QoQ, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 30 lakh crore mark,'' Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of Computer Age Management Services Ltd, said.
Besides, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share.