Competition Key Factor In Picking Bets, Says Ajay Srivastava

Competition in an economy growing around 6% does not assure high returns, according to Dimensions Consulting's Ajay Srivastava.

"If there is competition, we don't like your sector," Managing Director Srivastava, told BQ Prime. "In a shrinking GDP or a 6% GDP, more competition doesn't give you higher returns."

Citing the example of the two-wheeler industry, Srivastava said new players after entering the industry have taken over the electric vehicle market. The old players are going to compete very hard, and as such the returns would be mediocre, he said.

Keeping this in mind, Srivastava is most optimistic about commodities, industrials with core infrastructure, telecom, and online travel companies.

"So I think commodities and industrial infrastructure would perhaps account for almost 60% of our portfolio choices at this point in time," Srivastava said.