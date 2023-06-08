Commvault Unveils New Security Capabilities For Early Cyber Threat Detection

Commvault, an enterprise data protection firm, on Thursday announced new security capabilities to help businesses secure, defend, and recover their data in the midst of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

As part of these capabilities, Commvault has expanded its security ecosystem to include product integrations with Microsoft and CyberArk, a company statement said.

"Our customers can now be on the offense, taking it to the attackers by consolidating threat defense, backup, and recovery in a way that's never been done before," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Commvault.

The company claims its data protection capabilities include early warning technologies that help to secure the system against threats before they happen, defend enterprise data if the environment is breached, and ensure recoverability so customers and their data remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Commvault claimed it can detect threats in as little as five minutes versus the industry average of 24 hours.

Paul Vries, IT Consultant, Bilthoven Biologicals, and a client of the data protection firm hailed the simplicity of the Commvault dashboard.

"With just a few clicks, we can restore a virtual machine or backups after an attack, which is vital in our line of work as a pharmaceutical company with very sensitive data," Vries was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Commvault's new integration and existing plug-ins with the CyberArk Identity Security Platform help organisations follow strong 'Zero Trust' architecture practices, deploy rigorous lifecycle credential policies and comply with the most stringent regulations," said Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer, CyberArk.